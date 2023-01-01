Old Photo Showing How 'Black Alien' Looked Like Before Extreme Body Modifications Goes Viral

He even removed his fingers and part of his nose to enhance his extraterrestrial appearance

A before-and-after picture of a man, who has undergone extreme body modifications and tattoos to look like a blackened alien figure, has resurfaced on Reddit. The picture shows what he looked like before he extensively modified his body.

Notably, Anthony Loffredo AKA The Black Alien who hails from France has undergone bizarre body modifications, such as a split tongue to create a forked effect, and is covered with tattoos from head to toe - eyeballs included. He even removed his fingers and part of his nose to enhance his extraterrestrial appearance.

A picture shared on Reddit on January 1 shows what Mr. Loffredo looked like without the body modifications.

See the picture here:

Reacting to the picture, one user wrote, ''The before pic honestly looks like a Bradley Cooper. Handsome guy. This is very sad (clearly body dysmorphia or other mental illness... I have nothing against tattoos, but this is not normal).'' Another expressed concern and wrote, ''All things that he did aside, removing so many important parts from your body must have some lasting effects? Is he in pain from all the surgeries and missing parts?'' A third added, ''Oh my. It's seriously disturbing to look at him.''

Notably, Mr Loffredo who considers himself a "project'' has documented his transformation from being a normal guy to being the ‘black alien' on his Instagram page. He has 1.3 million followers on Instagram and a lot of people take a keen interest in his body modifications. His Instagram bio reads, “black alien project evolution.” Mr. Loffredo underwent most part of his transformation in Barcelona since it is illegal in his country.

See some pictures here:

When asked why he embarked on this journey, he told French newspaper Midi Libre in 2017: "From a very young age, I have been passionate about mutations and transformations of the human body. I had a click when I was a security guard. I realised that I was not living my life the way I wanted. I stopped everything at 24 and left for Australia. It has become normal, even unconscious, to constantly think about my plans for the next few months. I love getting into the shoes of a scary character."

Last year, he appeared on a podcast Club 113 where he revealed that he gets a lot of "negative" reactions due to his unique looks. "There are people who, when they see me, shout and run. I am human but people think I am just crazy," he was quoted as saying by Independent-affiliated publication. He also added that he can't find a job as people "judge him".

However, he's not done yet. Mr. Loffredo is planning to get his skin removed and replace it with metal in the near future. He also wants to have modifications to his arms, legs, fingers, and the back of his head.