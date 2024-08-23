US Army Veteran With Forked Tongue, Tattoos 99.9% Of Body, Breaks World Record

Esperance Lumineska Fuerzina is a 36-year-old Army veteran from Bridgeport, USA.

Esperance Lumineska Fuerzina, an American Army veteran, has altered and tattooed 99.98% of her body, earning her two Guinness World Records. She has become the most tattooed lady in history, and she is the woman with the most modified physique in history overall.

In ten years, she has altered almost entire parts of her body, tattooing her eyeballs and implanting scale-like implants in her scalp, among other major body modifications. Her fully ink-covered body has gone through 89 modifications.

According to Guinness World Records, decorated from head to toe in beautiful designs, the 36-year-old Army veteran from Bridgeport, USA, turned her body into a moving canvas that follows the theme of "turning darkness into beauty."

Her tattoos extend to her hands and feet, the scalp, and extremely delicate areas such as her tongue, gums, sclerae (the white outer layer of the eyeballs), and genitals.

"I feel both honoured and surprised about joining the Guinness World Records family," Esperance confesses.

"I grew up admiring the Guinness World Records books and record holders as a child and I am blown away to be featured in one now," she said, proudly holding her official Guinness World Records certificate. "I am so grateful."

"I was initially a little apprehensive," Esperance confesses looking back at the application stage, "but I wanted to try to showcase the strength of women, and what's possible, by applying for the record myself."

The British reference book further mentioned that Coming from a military family, Esperance spent most of her youth moving around the South of the United States. She also lived in Japan for three years.

After that, following in her family's footsteps, she joined the Army as a medical service officer.

"I'm now a retired Army veteran," she explains. "The creative flow mostly came after the military, but perhaps the lack of it while in pushed me towards it!"

She also manages the pain of her intense tattooing sessions with meditation.

"It's just a small moment for something I can keep for life," she says.