'Officially Owens': US Olympic Gymnast Simone Biles Marries Jonathan Owens

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens.

American gymnast and seven-time Olympic medallist Simone Biles tied the knot with National Football League player Jonathan Owens. The 26-year-old gymnast announced the news of her marriage on social media yesterday. Ms Biles also shared a series of pictures from the ceremony and said, "I do, officially Owens" along with a white heart emoji.

In the pictures, the couple can be seen exchanging vows in what appears to be a courthouse wedding. Mr Owen is seen wearing a tan suit while Ms Biles donned a stunning tiered white gown for the big occasion.

Since being shared, her post has amassed over 1.9 million likes and 20,000 comments.

"You two are such a cute couple. Congratulations and best wishes on a long and happy marriage!" said a user.

A second added, "so happy for you both! THIS is your forever!!"

"BEAUTIFUL PICTURES TO A STUPENDOUS FUTURE!!!" remarked another person.

Mr Owens posted the photographs with the caption "My person, forever." He also shared a black-and-white shot with their hands entwined while the officiant fills out what appears to be a marriage certificate.

In February 2022, the couple announced their engagement after two years of dating. She referred to the engagement as "the easiest yes" on social media.

A few days ago, the couple received their marriage licence which was issued in Montgomery County in the state of Texas. "Almost time to say "I do" Ms Biles captioned the post with Mr Owens responding in the comments section, "Soon."