Nvidia's Jensen Huang Shares The Greatest Career Lesson He Learnt, From A Japanese Gardener

Jensen Huang, the CEO of Nvidia, recently revealed that he learned a significant career lesson not from a fellow CEO or mentor, but from a chance encounter with a gardener while travelling internationally. During a commencement speech at the California Institute of Technology last week, Mr Huang recounted a transformative moment he experienced in Kyoto, Japan, CNBC reported.

While visiting the Silver Temple in Kyoto on a ''suffocatingly hot, humid and sticky day'', Mr Huang observed a gardener meticulously tending to the moss despite the uncomfortable weather.

"I walked up to him and I said, 'What are you doing?' He said, 'I'm picking dead moss. I'm taking care of my garden.' And I said, 'But your garden is so big.' And he responded, 'I have cared for my garden for 25 years. I have plenty of time,'' the billionaire entrepreneur recounted.

The gardener's simple response left a lasting impact on Mr Huang, becoming one of the most profound lessons in his life. Reflecting on the conversation, he realised how important it is to dedicate and commit to one's craft.

"It taught me something. This gardener has dedicated himself to his craft and doing his life's work. And when you do that, you have plenty of time,'' he said.

''I begin each morning—and do every single morning—by doing my highest priority work first. Before I even get to work my day is already a success. I've already completed my most important work and can dedicate my day to helping others. When people apologize for interrupting me I always say: 'I have plenty of time,'' he added.

On Tuesday, Nvidia became the world's most valuable public company, riding on an artificial intelligence-driven surge. As a result, Mr Huang added over $4 billion to his net worth in a single day. He has now become the 11th richest person in the world, as per Forbes's real-time billionaire list.

The 61-year-old tech executive co-founded the computer chip company back in 1993 with Chris Malachosky and Curtis Priem. He has occupied the chair of Nvidia's chief executive and president since its inception. The tech giant went public in 1999 and has surged in trading in recent years. Last month, Nvidia became the first computer chip company to hit $3 trillion in market capitalisation, surpassing Apple Inc.