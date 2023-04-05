Nurse Reveals What Happens When You Stop Using Botox After Years

Botox shots are often used to smooth wrinkles on the face.

Many of the negative effects of botox therapy are known and have probably been observed by people in general. These include pain, swelling or bruising at the injection site, headaches, or flu-like symptoms. But, a recent revelation made by a nurse who has used botox for the past 20 years has started a new discussion on social media, making people a little concerned about the use.

The New York Post reported that one California aesthetic nurse on TikTok is revealing what she claimed happened after she stopped getting Botox injections in her face, something she had been doing for the past 20 years.

The video was posted by Brenda Blay, and in the video, she said: "Have you ever wondered what happens when a person uses Botox for 20 years and then stops? Wonder no more-this is it. Look. Wrinkles in movement only."

The nurse claimed that since she stopped using Botox in October of last year, all of the treatment she had received has basically gone.

"I stopped using it in October, so it's pretty much gone."

Since then, she has had very little movement in the muscles in her face. She tried lifting her eyebrows for her followers. "But you'll notice I don't have muscle movement because I haven't used her muscles in so long."

"So now I'm basically rebuilding my muscles," she explained.

The nurse admitted that while movement and wrinkles are partially returning, they are still not fully there.

The clip has already topped 384,000 views and received several comments and questions.

"Don't worry. Just take breaks," Blay advised. The TikToker added that she takes breaks occasionally to "keep fullness" in her forehead and keep her "muscles active."