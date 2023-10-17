'Notifications Off': Will Smith's First Reaction After Jada Pinkett Smith Revealed Separation

Ms Pinkett Smith and Will Smith got married in 1997.

Jada Pinkett Smith recently revealed that she and her husband Will Smith have been separated since 2016. She added that they have been living "completely separate lives" and did not announce this earlier since they were "not ready" yet. She claimed that they were "exhausted with trying" by the time they parted ways. However, the couple does not intend to get a divorce. Now, the American actor has reacted to the same and posted a video of himself falling asleep on a boat as his phone buzzed with notifications, signalling that he was going off-grid.

In the video posted on Instagram, the 'King Richard' actor can be seen falling asleep in the cabin of a boat with a text overlay reading, "Fun fact about me: I can take a nap almost anywhere." Further in the video, he gets up, sits straight and shakes his head at the camera. Then, he leans over the deck and watches the waves during the boat ride. "Yeah, that's pretty hot," Mr Smith says as he talks about the view.

"Notifications off :)" the actor wrote in his caption.

Since being shared, his post has amassed around four lakh likes and seven million views.

Jada Pinkett Smith reacted to the post with two laughing emojis.

American writer Mark Manson wrote, "This is true. I have witnessed it. Dude sleeps anywhere at the drop of a hat."

Ms Pinkett Smith and Will Smith got married in 1997 and share two children, 24-year-old son Jaden Smith and 21-year-old daughter Willow Smith.

In an interview, the actress also revealed that Chris Rock asked her out on a date at one point of time."I think every summer all the reports would come out that me and Will were getting a divorce. And this particular summer, Chris, he thought that we were getting a divorce. So he called me and basically he was like, 'I'd love to take you out.' And I was like, 'What do you mean?' He was like, 'Well, aren't you and Will getting a divorce?' I was like, 'No. Chris, those are just rumours.' He was appalled. And he profusely apologised and that was that," she told People Magazine.

The interview came ahead of the release of Ms Pinkett Smith's forthcoming memoir, "Worthy", which releases on October 17.