'Nothing Is More Offensive...': Ashneer Grover Tweets A Request

Mr Grover's tweet has accumulated more than 723,000 views and over 17,000 likes.

Former BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover isn't offended by what's written about him in the media, but he has rather one funny request. Taking to Twitter on Monday, Mr Grover gave the green light to the press to write whatever they want about him, as long as they use a specific picture. "Press : You may write anything you get paid to write about me. I won't complain," Mr Grover wrote in his tweet.

The former Shark Tank India judge shared a photo of himself he would like to see published and said, "I have one request - please use this picture - nothing is more offensive to me than seeing my older fatter self after losing 15 Kgs! I don't even read the stories like most - visual appeal is imp!!"

Take a look below:

Press : You may write anything you get paid to write about me. I won't complain. I have one request - please use this picture - nothing is more offensive to me than seeing my older fatter self after losing 15 Kgs ! I don't even read the stories like most - visual appeal is imp !! pic.twitter.com/Z8HiDzlFuF — Ashneer Grover (@Ashneer_Grover) March 13, 2023

Since being shared, Mr Grover's tweet has accumulated more than 723,000 views and over 17,000 likes. In the comment section, one user wrote, "This is how you flex your 15kg weight loss, like a boss". Another jokingly said, "I haven't seen such straight forward person in life".

A third user commented, "What a transformation Chief. You are an inspiration," while a fourth simply added, "savage".

Also Read | Shark Tank India's Vineeta Singh Turns Pitcher And Secures Deal Worth...

Notably, Mr Grover has been on a weight-loss journey ever since he found fame as a "Shark" or judge on the business reality TV show 'Shark Tank India'. He has often spoken about the struggles he had to face while trying to stay healthy. Earlier, he even shared another weight-loss update and credited it to "eating healthy and walking miles".

Last year, Mr Grover shared a photo of himself on Instagram, in which he revealed that he lost 10 kilograms. He shared the two things that helped him achieve his goal. "Simply discipline and zidd (Determination)," he wrote in the caption of his post.