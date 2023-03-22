'North East Discovery': Railway Ministry Tweets Inside View Of Bharat Gaurav Deluxe Train

The train comes with amenities like a library and a fine-dining restaurant.

In the last few months, the government of India has announced several new trains with new routes to cover different areas of the country. The work of innovation and renovation is also in full swing. On his social media accounts, the Union Rail Minister frequently posts images of brand-new coaches, tracks, and trains.

Yesterday, the Indian Railways (IRCTC) introduced the Bharat Gaurav Deluxe Tourist Train, which departed from New Delhi to complete a North East Circuit. The ministry of railways shared a video made inside the luxurious train that is being well liked by social media users.

Watch the video here:

According to the official statement from the Ministry of Railways, the train will complete a 15-day North East Circuit, covering Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Tripura, and Meghalaya. The theme for the North East circuit is "North East Discovery: Beyond Guwahati".

The train tour that started from Delhi Safdarjung railway station on March 21, 2023, will cover Guwahati, Sivasagar, Jorhat, and Kaziranga in Assam; Unakoti, Agartala, and Udaipur in Tripura; Dimapur and Kohima in Nagaland; and Shillong and Cherapunji in Meghalaya in a 15-day tour.

The Indian Railways launched the Bharat Gaurav scheme in 2021 to provide a fillip to Indian tourism and attract tourists from all over the world.

The Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train launch is in line with the Government of India initiatives "Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat" and "Dekho Apna Desh" to promote domestic tourism.

Boarding and de-boarding will be allowed from Delhi, Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Tundla, Itawah, Kanpur, Lucknow, and Varanasi.

The Deluxe AC trains can accommodate a total of 156 tourists and are air-conditioned with AC 1 and AC 2 tiers.

Spanning over 14 nights and 15 days, the first stop of this train is Guwahati, where tourists will visit Kamakhya Temple, followed by Umananda Temple, and take a sunset cruise on the Brahmaputra.

This train will further depart on the overnight journey for Naharlagun Railway Station, which is 30 km from the next destination, Itanagar, the capital of Arunachal Pradesh. The next city to follow is Sivasagar, the old capital of the Ahom Kingdom in the eastern part of Assam.

The modern Deluxe AC Tourist Train has a host of various features, including two fine dining restaurants, a contemporary kitchen, shower cubicles in coaches, sensor-based washroom functions, a foot massager, and a mini library, the official statement said.

The fully air-conditioned train provides two types of accommodations, namely, AC I and AC II. The train has enhanced security features like CCTV cameras, electronic safes, and dedicated security guards appointed for each coach.

The ticket price range starts from Rs 1,06,990 per person in AC 2-tier, Rs 1,31,990 per person in AC-1 cabins, and Rs 1,49,290 per person in an AC-1 coupe. The ticket includes train journeys, hotel stays, all vegetarian meals, transfer costs, sightseeing in the respective cities, and travel insurance, among other costs.

(With inputs from agencies)