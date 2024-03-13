No Smoking Day 2024: Quit Smoking And Embrace A Healthier You

No Smoking Day raises awareness about the health risks associated with smoking.

No Smoking Day occurs on the second Wednesday of March, dedicated to raising awareness about the detrimental effects of smoking. This No Smoking Day, millions around the world are taking a stand against cigarettes. Quitting smoking is a major health victory, and a balanced diet can be a powerful weapon in the fight against addiction.

No matter the day, quitting smoking brings immense benefits. Every minute of smoke-free time allows your body to heal and reduces the risk of numerous health problems. India, with 12% of the world's smokers, according to the WHO, has a significant opportunity to benefit from a smoke-free future.

Here are some good tips to quit smoking:

Nourishment over nicotine: A healthy diet plays a crucial role in supporting those quitting smoking. Here's what to stock your fridge with:

Antioxidant Powerhouse: Load up on fruits and vegetables like berries, leafy greens, citrus fruits, and carrots. Antioxidants combat the damage caused by smoking and promote cell repair.

Inflammation Fighters: Omega-3 fatty acids, found in flaxseeds, fatty fish (salmon, mackerel), and walnuts, have anti-inflammatory properties that can help reduce inflammation linked to smoking.

Skin Soothers: Snack on nuts and seeds like almonds, sunflower seeds, and pumpkin seeds. Rich in Vitamin E, they can improve skin health, often affected by smoking.

Steady Energy Source: Choose whole grains like quinoa, brown rice, and oats for sustained energy. This helps regulate blood sugar levels and manage cravings associated with quitting.

Muscle Builders: Lean protein sources like tofu, poultry, fish, and legumes are essential. Protein supports muscle repair and maintenance, which is crucial during the body's adjustments after quitting.

Hydration is key: Drink plenty of water and natural teas to stay hydrated. Staying full can help curb cravings.