Couple's 'Draconian Wedding Rules' Divide Internet: 'Sounds Like Business Convention'

A bride and groom set some shocking rules for their wedding guests. The lengthy list of wedding regulations that they controversially imposed on their guests horrified social media users, as per a report in the Independent. The now-viral video, shared by event planner Ivy Miller on TikTok showed five things that a couple she worked for banned from doing on their special day. The clip has received over 3.5 million views and 228,000 likes.

Numerous users referred to the list of guidelines as "draconian" and said they would "rather stay home" rather than attend a wedding when so many activities were prohibited.

The user said that the couple did not allow their wedding DJ to take song requests from any guests. They said, "Just go to the club if you want your songs played." They also did not want the guests to ask the photographers to take their pictures. "I did not pay 10,000s of dollars for random portraits," the post said.

Rather than receiving a photo book from the event, guests were directed to a group app to crowdsource the day's photos. The pair also forbade any visitors from bringing a plus one. The message said, "I'm not stressing and paying for strangers I've never met."

The couple also banned alcohol from being served during the wedding because they wanted their guests to "actually remember" the festivities, as per Ms Miller's post.

Since being shared, many people criticised the couple for imposing these rules and not letting the guests enjoy themselves.

"Those are all the reasons people attend the wedding for," a person said.

Another added, "I would recommend a really small wedding because that way your guests don't end up secretly hating you."

"No plus one? No alcohol? Is this a wedding?" said a user.

"Sounds like a business convention rather than a wedding," another TikTok user wrote.

"It's their wedding, their rules. Y'all don't need to go to it" one person wrote, while defending the couple.

Another commented, "I absolutely agree with these rules. Had the same rules when celebrating my wedding and everyone was happy."