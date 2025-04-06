New York City Tops Forbes Billionaires List 2025, Mumbai With 67 Billionaires Ranks...

New York City reigns supreme as the global hub for billionaires, boasting 123 individuals with a combined net worth of $759 billion, according to Forbes' 2025 list. Notably, comedian Jerry Seinfeld has joined the billionaire ranks. This marks the fourth consecutive year NYC has topped the list, with 15 new billionaires.

Moscow has taken the second spot globally in terms of billionaire residents, boasting 90 ultra-wealthy individuals, 16 more than last year. This growth has pushed Moscow ahead of Hong Kong, which previously tied for second place. The combined wealth of Moscow's billionaires now stands at $409 billion. Hong Kong ranks third, with 72 billionaires and a combined wealth of $309 billion.

Meanwhile, London's billionaire population is growing again, with a net gain of nine billionaires over the past year, propelling the city to fourth place globally. In contrast, Mumbai slipped from fourth to sixth place, with 67 billionaires worth a combined $349 billion, a decrease of two from last year.

Cities With Most Billionaires

10. Los Angeles

Los Angeles ranks tenth with 56 billionaires worth $243 billion, including Rihanna ($1.4 billion), LeBron James ($1.3 billion), and Arnold Schwarzenegger ($1.1 billion). The list also includes residents from surrounding cities like Santa Monica and Hidden Hills, where Kim Kardashian ($1 billion) resides.

8. San Francisco

San Francisco is home to 58 billionaires, with a combined wealth of $217 billion, averaging $3.7 billion per individual. The city has gained eight new billionaires since last year, including seven cofounders of AI company Anthropic, such as Dario and Daniela Amodei, each worth $1.2 billion. Other newcomers include Alexandr Wang ($2 billion) and Vasily Shikin ($1.7 billion).

8. Shanghai

Shanghai dropped one spot to tie for eighth place with 58 billionaires, despite a net gain from last year's 54. Colin Huang, cofounder of PDD Holdings, remains the city's richest resident with a $42.3 billion fortune. Five newcomers include Du Jinhao ($1.9 billion) and Zhu Weisong ($1.7 billion).

7. Singapore

Singapore jumped two spots to rank seventh, hosting 60 billionaires with a combined wealth of $259 billion, a significant increase from last year. Zhang Yiming, cofounder of ByteDance (TikTok's parent company), dominates the list with a $65.5 billion fortune, making him China's richest person.

6. Mumbai

Mumbai dropped to sixth place, losing two billionaires and being overtaken by London and Beijing. Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries, remains Asia's richest person with a $92.5 billion fortune. Mumbai also welcomed six new billionaires, including four Doshi family members: Viren ($1.4 billion), Kirit ($1 billion), Pankaj ($1.2 billion), and Hitesh ($1.2 billion), following their company Waaree Industries' public listing.

5. Beijing

Beijing maintained its fifth-place ranking, adding five new billionaires to its total of 68. Notable billionaires include Lei Jun ($43.5 billion), Xiaomi's cofounder and CEO. Newcomers include Xu Gaoming ($8.2 billion) and Chen Guodong ($1.2 billion) from Laopu Gold, and Yu Kai ($2 billion), CEO of Horizon Robotics.

4. London

London has jumped two spots to rank fourth globally in terms of billionaire residents, boasting 71 ultra-wealthy individuals, including seven newcomers. One notable addition is Peter Preben Wilhelmsen, heir to Royal Caribbean, with a fortune of $2.7 billion. His family co-founded the world's second-largest cruise ship company.

3. Hong Kong

Hong Kong ranks third with 72 billionaires, worth a combined $309 billion, despite losing two billionaires since last year. The city's richest person is Li Ka-shing, a prominent business magnate.

2. Moscow

Moscow is in the second place with 90 billionaires, a 16-person increase from last year. Their combined wealth reaches $409 billion, led by oil magnate Vagit Alekperov, who has a net worth of $28.7 billion. Mr Alekperov's estimated fortune of $28.7 billion primarily comes from his stake in Lukoil, Russia's largest oil company.

1. New York City

At the top of the list is New York City, which remains the billionaire capital of the world. New York City's wealthiest resident is Michael Bloomberg, with a net worth of $105 billion. The majority of the city's billionaires have built their fortunes in industries such as finance, real estate, and retail. The city's enduring appeal to the ultra-wealthy can be attributed to its robust economy, diverse industries and unparalleled opportunities for business and investment.



