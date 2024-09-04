Neuralink's First Patient Names His Brain Chip 'Eve', Uses It To Learn Math And Languages

He's actively working with the implant to enhance his abilities

Noland Arbaugh, the recipient of Neuralink's groundbreaking brain-chip implant, has revealed that he's given the device a personal touch by naming it "Eve". Seven months post-surgery, Mr Arbaugh shared that he's actively working with the implant to enhance his abilities and unlock new possibilities for self-improvement. In a recent post on X, Mr Arbaugh shared his routine with the Neuralink brain-chip implant, revealing that he dedicates around four hours daily, Monday through Friday, to testing and training with the Neuralink team.

Beyond these sessions, he utilises the implant to enrich his personal life, employing it to read extensively, study the Bible, and explore new languages in his free time.

''Currently, I'm learning French and Japanese for roughly three hours a day using a few different resources. I also decided to relearn my math from the ground up in preparation for hopefully going back to school one day. I've been using the @petersonacademy for a little over an hour each day to try and educate myself in other areas in which I'm interested. I spend at least an hour reading each day, from @BrandSanderson to Stieg Larsson, Tolkien to Hugo, and more. I've begun my creative writing again. I'd like to publish one day. And of course I've been using it to do devotionals and Bible studies,'' he wrote on X.

He also has ambitions to finish his degree, start a charity, and build his parents a house one day.

''I would like to stream more and be a better advocate and interact more with the community, those are things in which I am confident I can be better. But right now I'm just doing what I can..Ultimately, I'm having a blast and my life has improved so much in such a short time. It's hard to even put into words,'' he added.

Mr Arbaugh, a quadriplegic individual who was paralyzed from the shoulders down in a "freak diving accident'' in 2016, made history by receiving Neuralink's brain implant in January. Although the initial surgery was deemed successful, the device later encountered issues when several of its ultra-fine threads retracted from Arbaugh's brain in the weeks following the procedure, causing malfunction. Fortunately, Neuralink's team was able to resolve the issue.

What is Neuralink?

Neuralink is a brain technology startup founded by Elon Musk. Its implant allows a patient to use their thoughts to control a computer. Mr Musk has said that the company will work with patients who have severe physical limitations like cervical spinal cord impairment or quadriplegia.