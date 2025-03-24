Neuralink Chip Helps Paralysed Man Move Objects With His Mind: "Sounds So Sci-Fi"

Noland Arbaugh, a 30-year-old paralysed for eight years, made history in January 2024 by becoming the first person to receive a brain chip implant from Neuralink, a neurotechnology company founded by Elon Musk. Despite the attention drawn by Musk's involvement, Mr Arbaugh stresses that the focus should be on scientific advancements rather than personalities. Acknowledging the risks, he believes his participation will contribute to scientific progress, regardless of the outcome, and help Neuralink refine its technology.

He told the BBC he knew the risks of what he was doing - but "good or bad, whatever may be, I would be helping". "If everything worked out, then I could help being a participant of Neuralink. If something terrible happened, I knew they would learn from it," he added.

The Neuralink chip implanted in him is designed to partially restore his independence by allowing him to control a computer with his thoughts. This innovative brain-computer interface (BCI) technology detects the electrical signals generated by his thoughts about movement and translates them into digital commands, such as cursor movement.

After waking up from surgery, he was able to control a cursor on a screen by simply thinking about wiggling his fingers. He admitted that the experience was surreal, saying "It sounds so sci-fi." Mr Arbaugh told the BBC he hoped the device could eventually allow him to control his wheelchair or even a futuristic humanoid robot.

Notably, Musk's involvement with Neuralink has brought attention to the tech and Mr Arbaugh. While experts hailed the implant as a "significant milestone," they also cautioned that it's too early to assess its impact. Mr Noland also emphasised that Neuralink's focus is on the science, not its owner.

Noland Arbaugh sustained a spinal cord injury in a "freak diving accident" eight years ago. He was working as a summer camp counsellor for children when he got into an accident that left him quadriplegic in 2016.

What is Neuralink?

Neuralink is a brain technology startup founded by Elon Musk. Its implant allows a patient to use their thoughts to control a computer. Mr Musk has said that the company will work with patients who have severe physical limitations like cervical spinal cord impairment or quadriplegia.