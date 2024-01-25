Netflix Shifts Strategy, Ad-Free Basic Plan Discontinued in Some Countries. Check The List

Netflix added 13.1 million subscribers during the final quarter of 2023.

Streaming giant Netflix is phasing out its cheapest ad-free plan, the $11.99 "Basic" tier, in select markets starting with Canada and the UK in Q2 2024, according to The Verge.

This move leaves subscribers with only two ad-free options: the $15.49 "standard" plan or the $22.99 "premium" tier. Ending the basic plan effectively eliminates a middle ground for budget-conscious viewers.

The news portal further said that Netflix previously barred new sign-ups for the Basic plan in Canada last year, and the policy was subsequently extended to the US and UK. While ad-supported plans at $6.99 remain available, this shift reflects Netflix's growing focus on monetizing through advertising. Subscribers in Canada and the UK will be notified and migrated to other tiers shortly.

As per Variety, the move to fully phase out Netflix Basic comes after the company, in 2023, stopped offering it to new subscribers in markets including the US, Canada, and the UK. Last fall, Netflix increased the price of the Basic plan from $9.99 to $11.99 per month in the US and also hiked the price of the plan in the UK and France.

Netflix's ad-supported plans are currently available in the US, UK, Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico, and Spain. The Netflix Basic With Ads tier launched in November 2022, priced in the US at $6.99 per month-less than half the price of the Standard plan ($15.49 per month).

In the last quarter of 2023, Netflix gained 13.1 million new subscribers, reaching a total of 247 million worldwide. While Netflix has introduced various features, such as 4K streams, and ventured into gaming over the years, it's important to note that these upgrades may not remain free indefinitely.