Netflix India Asks Twitter About Actor Who 'Got Crying Right', SRK Tops List

The post has collected 1 million views on Twitter

Netflix India recently took to Twitter to ask people about a performance that left a lasting impression on their lives. Well, Shah Rukh Khan topped the list.

The post reads, "A performance where the actor got crying right."

Twitter users flooded the comment section by heaping praises for Shah Rukh Khan, Irrfan Khan, Riva Arora, Liam Neeson, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Kunal Khemu and so on.

Social media users said that Shah Rukh's performance as 'Kabir Khan' in Chak De! India' to his performance as Aman in 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' were flawless.

Check out the post:

A performance where the actor got crying right. — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) January 29, 2023

The post has collected 1 million views on Twitter with several comments.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan's new release Pathaan has collected over Rs 500 crore worldwide. The action-thriller, co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham now in its sixth day on screens, continues to destroy the box office.

In India, the film has made Rs 271 crores in five days with the Tamil and Telugu dubs adding Rs 9.75 crores. Sunday's ticket sales of Rs 58.5 crore take the Hindi version of Pathaan's domestic earnings within shooting distance of the 300 crore mark. "Pathaan is a BO tsunami. Reboots and revives the business of Hindi films. Collects unimaginable and unthinkable numbers in its historic 5-day extended weekend. Wed 55 cr, Thu 68 cr, Fri 38 cr, Sat 51.5 cr, Sun 58.5 cr. Total Rs 271 cr. Hindi, India biz," tweeted Taran Adarsh, adding: "Pathaan, Tamil + Telugu: Wed 2 cr, Thu 2.5 cr, Fri 1.25 cr, Sat 1.75 cr, Sun 2.25 cr. Total: Rs 9.75 cr."

Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand, stars Shah Rukh Khan in the title role, a RAW agent who teams up with Deepika Padukone's character to tackle a terror threat from agent-gone-rogue Jim, played by John Abraham.