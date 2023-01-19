Nemat Shafik: 5 Points On First Woman President Of Columbia University

Ms. Shafik, an economist whose career has focused on public policy and academia, will become the twentieth president of Columbia University on July 1 and the first woman to hold the position in the university's 268-year history.

Ms. Shafik did her BA at the University of Massachusetts-Amherst, her MSc at the London School of Economics and Political Science, and her DPhil at the University of Oxford.

Ms Shafik began her career at the World Bank, becoming its youngest-ever vice president at the age of 36. She later also served as deputy managing director of the International Monetary Fund and as a top official in the UK's Department for International Development.

Ms Shafik's appointment comes after other educational institutions have also recently appointed women to head top universities, including Harvard University, which last month named Claudine Gay as its new president. Gay became the first black woman to hold the top job at Harvard.