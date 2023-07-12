''My Story, On My Terms'': Britney Spears Releases Teaser Video For Her Upcoming Memoir

The book is slated for release on October 24

Britney Spears's highly anticipated tell-all memoir has finally got a release date, title, and cover. Titled ''The Woman in Me'' the book is slated for release on October 24 and will be published by Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster.

The memoir— “a brave and astonishingly moving story about freedom, fame, motherhood, survival, faith, and hope”— is expected to document the singer's life in the public eye, following her meteoric rise to pop superstardom and the challenges that came along with it.

On Tuesday, Ms. Spears, 41, took to Twitter to release a teaser video that revealed the memoir's black-and-white cover art. The cover shows a younger Spears, wearing nothing but a pair of metallic pants.

“It's coming, my story, on my terms… at last,” reads the text in the video, along with a caption that says 10.24.23.

''Britney's compelling testimony in open court shook the world, changed laws, and showed her inspiring strength and bravery. I have no doubt her memoir will have a similar impact — and will be the publishing event of the year. We couldn't be more proud to help her share her story at last,'' Jennifer Bergstrom, Gallery Books Senior Vice President and Publisher, told People.

According to a Guardian report, Ms. Spears landed a purported $15m deal for the memoir about her rise to fame, her relationship with her family, and her experience living under a conservatorship. The deal was “one of the biggest of all time, behind the Obamas”, according to a publishing source speaking to Page Six. She landed the deal just a few months after her conservatorship was terminated.

On the book's website, Gallery wrote, ''In June 2021, the whole world was listening as Britney Spears spoke in open court. The impact of sharing her voice—her truth—was undeniable, and it changed the course of her life and the lives of countless others. ‘The Woman in Me' reveals for the first time her incredible journey—and the strength at the core of one of the greatest performers in pop music history. Written with remarkable candor and humor, Spears's groundbreaking book illuminates the enduring power of music and love—and the importance of a woman telling her own story, on her own terms, at last. ''

The memoir comes in the wake of Ms. Spears successfully fighting a court-ordered conservatorship, which had been in place for over 13 years. 'The Woman In Me' is available for pre-order now via britneybook.com.