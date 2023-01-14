Musician Remixes Besharam Rang In Four Different Styles, And Internet Loves It

The clip was posted by music artist Anshuman Sharma

The song "Besharam Rang" from the movie "Pathaan," starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, has been making headlines for a while now due to the choreography, beats, and costumes worn in the video. Several videos of dance enthusiasts performing the steps of this video can be seen on YouTube and other social media platforms.

A few weeks ago, a musician on Instagram shared a video in which he replicated this song in four different ways. This video caught the attention of many people on social media.

The post was shared by musician Anshuman Sharma with a caption that read, "Besharam Rang from Pathaan in 4 different styles! Which one do you like the best? Comment down below."

The video has become very popular online, and it has been viewed more than 2,00,000 times on Instagram. Everyone who watched the video, from regular social media users to celebrities, gave it positive reviews.

Vishal Dadlani, a music composer and singer, wrote, "Makin' it all look too easy, man. I'll take one of each, please!".