'Mr Bean' Actor Rowan Atkinson Blamed For Poor EV Sales In UK

Rowan Atkinson criticised electric vehicles in an article he wrote for 'The Guardian'.

'Mr Bean' actor Rowan Atkinson has been blamed for poor sales of electric cars in a report by the UK's House of Lords. According to Sky News, the actor was name-checked by the House's environment and climate change committee meeting on Tuesday. At the meeting, think tank Green Alliance presented its views on the main obstacles faced by the UK government in phasing out petrol and diesel cars by 2035, saying an article written by the actor was damaging to the cause. Mr Atkinson had made the comment in June 2023, according to the outlet.

"One of the most damaging articles was a comment piece written by Rowan Atkinson in The Guardian which has been roundly debunked," the think tank was quoted as saying by Sky News.

"Unfortunately, fact checks never reach the same breadth of audience as the original false claim, emphasising the need to ensure high editorial standards around the net zero transition," it further told the Upper House of the UK's Parliament.

Mr Atkinson's article was titled 'I love electric vehicles - and was an early adopter. But increasingly I feel duped'. In the piece, the 69-year-old wrote that EVs were "a bit soulless" and criticised the use of lithium-ion batteries.

The article had led to the actor's widespread criticism from advocates of EVs.

The Telegraph quoted Simon Evans, of the Carbon Brief website, as saying: "Mr Atkinson's biggest mistake is his failure to recognise that electric vehicles already offer significant global environmental benefits, compared with combustion-engine cars."

Other deterrents mentioned in Tuesday's report presented before the UK's Parliament were higher purchase costs, insufficient charging infrastructure and mixed messaging.

The Telegraph said Mr Atkinson has degrees in electrical engineering and control systems. The actor has so far not reacted to the development.