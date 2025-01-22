"Move To India": Pakistani Designer Deepak Perwani Faces Backlash For Saying "Indians Have It Better"

Pakistani fashion designer and actor Deepak Perwani has found himself amid controversy after admitting that India is doing better than Pakistan. In an interview with Aamna Haider on her show Something Haute, Mr Perwani shared his candid views on the contrasting realities of life in Pakistan and India. He highlighted stark differences between the two countries, particularly in terms of freedom, happiness and infrastructure. He also pointed out how cities in India felt more pedestrian-friendly compared to Pakistan.

"If you see their lives comparatively, Indians have it better. Happiness abounds. People laugh and live their lives. Women walk freely on the streets, ride bicycles and motorbikes. Even rickshaw pullers and cab drivers use UPI," Mr Perwani said.

"It's far more dynamic. There are pavements and footpaths too. It's not a concrete jungle," he added, comparing it to the roads of Karachi, which he described as being less accommodating for pedestrians.

Mr Perwani's views have divided Pakistani social media users. While some accused him of being unpatriotic, others viewed his statements as a sobering reflection of reality.

"I have an old picture of Karachi when women were riding motorbikes. And I also have a picture of Mumbai being Bombay, and people were happy to have a mosque beside a temple! Things have changed in both countries, and disappointments are everywhere. But if you like that country more, don't badmouth, MOVE Out!!" wrote one user.

"He needs to move to India and spare us!" commented another. "Running away isn't solution. Go go india u would never get respect u r getting here. Instead of making country better they are complaining," said a user.

However, one user wrote, "Pakistan is a third-world country with a low economy rate. Who is safe in Pakistan? Not even a 4 year old kid. Wherever you see, Indians are making a name for themselves. Accept the reality and do something productive. Get out of the illusion that we are exceptional and there is no one like us."

"Depak parwani Sahab is totally right. We should aim to make our country and most importantly our city better," commented another.