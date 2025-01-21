Glassdoor CEO Opens Up About Balancing Work And Fatherhood While Leading 500 Employees

While some CEOs dismiss work-life balance as a myth, others, like Glassdoor CEO Christian Sutherland-Wong, believe it's crucial for success. Having risen from Vice President of Product in 2015 to lead the company in 2020, Sutherland-Wong emphasizes the importance of limiting work outside of regular hours, particularly when with his young children.

"I want to set an example for my children by not having digital distractions everywhere or constantly being caught up in emails and text messages," Mr Sutherland-Wong, 44 told CNBC Make It in an interaction. He works remotely five days a week, using that flexibility "to be present when my kids come home from school, disconnect, spend quality time with them, put them to bed, and then get back online."

If something urgent arises, Mr Sutherland-Wong makes a conscious effort to go to his home office, which is more convenient than driving to a company office, to handle the issue. He avoids responding to emails and calls while spending time with his children. "I've done that before, and the kids notice," he says, emphasizing the importance of keeping a clear distinction between his roles as CEO and father.

Closer to home, Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy, who sparked a debate last year by suggesting that young people in India should work 70 hours a week for the country's progress, has expressed regret over India's transition from a six-day to a five-day workweek in 1986-a change he has consistently criticized and rejected.