Boss Lashes Out After Employee Refuses Weekend Work: "Make Me Quit"

Employees worldwide struggle with the challenge of weekend work and manage to set boundaries, while others face pressure to extend their hours. A Delhi-based video editor recently experienced this firsthand and took to Reddit to share screenshots of their boss's unexpected and frustrated reaction to their refusal to work on weekends. Having joined a marketing company in December with the expectation of a relaxed work culture-an impression formed through its social media presence- the employee shared the exchange to highlight the stark contrast between the company's image and reality.

"Reality soon changed with massive amounts of changes and weak briefs," he said. He added that he edited a video in 55 minutes and left the office at 7:30 pm, which is the office time. He said he got some changes that needed to be made to the video at around 8:30 pm.

"Need it for posting tomorrow afternoon, please get it down," the boss was seen saying in a screenshot of a WhatsApp Group conversation the video editor shared. "I won't be able to take this up as I don't work on weekends. I can share the project file. Let me know if that works," the Reddit user replied.

The boss asked the video editor to send an email "saying exactly this" before asking him to see him on Monday.

"What kind of a f*****g response is this?" the boss said after the editor agreed to see him on Monday.

The Reddit user said he has been clear about not working on weekends, to which his boss replied saying, "Wow. Simply wow."

The post soon went viral across social media platforms.

A user wrote, "Ofcourse how can you not work on weekends? You are a robot who needs to work 24*7."

Another user commented, "Been there, startup companies CEO usually behave like this. I wish i could expose him and his team for behaving unprofessional and rude. left within 3 months. WORST EXPERIENCE EVER."

"I am glad that person took a stand for themselves. More power to whoever you are mate," the third user wrote.