Moments After Winning Gold, US Olympic Champion Updates Bio On LinkedIn

Last week, Justin Best and three of his US teammates made history at the Paris 2024 Olympics by winning the first rowing gold medal for the United States in the men's four class since 1960. The US team held off New Zealand and defending world champion Britain, finishing in 5:49.03.

Best, who also works as an investment analyst in the United States, promptly updated his LinkedIn profile to highlight his achievement on the world's biggest sporting platform. His LinkedIn bio now includes "Olympic Champion" alongside "Junior Analyst at Union Square Advisors."

A business and engineering graduate from Drexel University, Pennsylvania, Best has been working at Union Square Advisors in San Francisco since November 2021.

"Bro updated his LinkedIn within 24 hours of winning the Olympic gold," X account Overheard on Wall Street posted, sharing a screenshot of the athlete's account.

Bro updated his LinkedIn within 24 hours of winning the Olympic gold pic.twitter.com/wQ0vYmuezu — Overheard on Wall Street (@OHWallStreet) August 5, 2024

Best is as passionate about his investment banking job as he is about competitive rowing.

"I've loved the sectors that we cover. Hearing what the big companies are looking for in acquisitions or investments, seeing the metrics within the company and the technology, it's exciting to me," he told Business Insider.

According to the report, Best wakes up at 5:30 AM for training before taking the Bay Area Rapid Transit train to his office in San Francisco. In the evening, he trains again after returning home, finally calling it a day by 8:30 PM.

Winning the Olympic gold last Thursday was a teenage dream fulfilled for the 26-year-old from Pennsylvania.