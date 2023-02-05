Mindy Kaling Explores Jaipur, Fans Ask If She Is Scouting Locations For Upcoming Film With Priyanka Chopra

American comedy writer Dan Goor accompanied Ms Kaling on the trip.

Mindy Kaling is one of the most popular Indian-American celebrities in Hollywood. From creating the hit Netflix show 'Never Have I Ever' to starring in the iconic American comedy series 'The Office', Ms Kaling has been representing the Indian community within the industry for over a decade. The actor-producer is currently exploring the city of Jaipur, its culture and its food, but it is speculated that her trip to Rajasthan might also be work-related as she may be scouting locations for her upcoming wedding film with Priyanka Chopra Jonas, which was announced in 2019. The untitled rom-com film's writer, Dan Goor, also accompanied Ms Kaling on the trip.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Ms Kaling shared a series of images of herself in Jaipur. "The Pink City," she wrote in the caption of her post. The actor-producer sported a red and white sundress and seemed gleeful in all her pictures. One of the snaps even showed Mr Goor sitting right next to her.

Take a look below:

Several internet users were quick to react to Ms Kaling's stay in Jaipur. While some simply dropped heart emojis, others asked if she is in the city to look for locations for the rom-com with Ms Chopra.

Actor Poorna Jagannathan wrote, "Pretty in Pink". Director Nisha Ganatra commented, "I love that fort so much! It's beautiful!"

"Immaculate vibes!" wrote one Instagram user. "To me... screw the Kardashians and the rest-YOU are the fashion icon of this time period. You rock!!!" said another.

"Scouting for the Wedding comedy with @priyankachopra??" asked one of Ms Kaling's Instagram followers.

Notably, it was revealed last year that Mr Kaling and Ms Chopra will reportedly play cousins in the much-anticipated film. In an interview with Good Morning America last year, Ms Chopra described the film as a "buddy comedy" about two friends. She revealed that the movie ends with a big fat Indian wedding.