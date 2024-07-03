Millionaire Who Is Spending $2 Million To Reverse Age Shares Tips To Get 'Perfect Sleep Score'

He is spending $2 million a year to bio-hack his body into ageing backwards.

Tech entrepreneur Bryan Johnson, known for his focus on longevity research, has shared data suggesting a potential slowdown in his biological ageing process. The tech magnate who is spending $2 million a year to bio-hack his body into ageing backwards has now shared some tips to get the "perfect sleep score". The millionaire said that he had poor sleep all his life, however, for the last eight months, he has been sleeping "perfectly."

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Mr Johnson said in a 10-minute clip, "I know sleep doesn't solve all things but it helps me feel well enough and full of energy." Sharing the first tip, he said that a person needs to "identify as a professional sleeper." He stated that the second key is "having a consistent bedtime". The tech mogul revealed that he sleeps by 8:30 pm and wakes up by 5 am every day so that he can have morning time to himself. The next suggestion, he continued, is to "have a wind-down routine".

A reminder that your bedtime is your most important appointment today, and everyday. Respect yourself and be on time. pic.twitter.com/zmE8ymOl55 — Bryan Johnson /dd (@bryan_johnson) July 2, 2024

Mr Johnson said that it is also essential to eat early and avoid big-heavy meals before your bedtime. The fifth suggestion included avoiding alcohol or caffeine, which can interrupt deep sleep. Eliminating screens and maintaining the ideal temperature for your body is also important to fix "terrible sleep". Other suggestions also include creating a peaceful and dedicated sleep environment.

Since being shared, the clip has amassed over 1.4 lakh views and two thousand likes.

"A reminder that your bedtime is your most important appointment today, and everyday. Respect yourself and be on time," reads the caption of the video.

"You are a very interesting person. Thank you for this," said a user.

Another added, "Watching this while eating a bowl of muesli at 2am in bed... I think I need to make several major changes..."

"90% of this is basically unachievable," commented a person.

A fourth person stated, "We aren't an experimenting model like you. We live in the real world with real problems."

"The only life vertical I don't follow. Too curious to learn, and possibly a sprinkle of obsession," said a user.

