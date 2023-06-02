Milky Way Photographer Of The Year: See Spectacular New Pics Of Our Galaxy

This year's shortlist was narrowed down from over 3,000 entries to 25 images.

The annual Milky Way Photographer of the Year competition features the best photos of our galaxy as selected by the travel photography blog Capture the Atlas. This year's 25 winning images, revealed on Wednesday, were captured everywhere from places like Madagascar and Yemen to New Zealand and Patagonia.

On its website, Capture the Atlas said, "Modern cameras can capture vibrant details and colors in the night sky beyond what our eyes can see. However, what really matters in any great image is the photographer behind the camera, who provides the idea, plan, and creativity to bring the image to life."

Now, here are a few of the finest images from the competition, which include pictures captured from the remote deserts of Socotra, Madagascar, Atacama, and Namibia. It also includes spectacular pics taken from Patagonia, Australia, and New Zealand.

Argentina - "Cafayate Star Factory" by Gonzalo Javier Santile

Madagascar - "Night Under The Baobab Trees" by Steffi Lieberman

According to its website, the entries were judged not just on the quality of the images, but on the story behind the shot and how well it might inspire others to get out there and snap their own photos.

Namibia - "South Of Home" by Lorenzo Ranieri Tenti

Spain - “Celestial Shield” by Ivan Ferrero

Sharing a collage of winning images on social media, the organisation wrote, "Be inspired by the best Milky Way images taken around the world!"

Sharing tips with those hoping to hone their astrophotography skills, Capture the Atlas also noted that the Milky Way season ranges from February to October in the Northern Hemisphere and from January to November in the Southern Hemisphere. The best time to see and photograph the Milky Way is usually between May and June on both hemispheres, it revealed.

