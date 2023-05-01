Miley Cyrus' Mother Tish Announces Engagement To Actor Dominic Purcell

Tish Cyrus and Dominic Purcell made their romance Instagram official in November 2022.

Singer Miley Cyrus' mother Tish is engaged to actor Dominic Purcell. She announced the news in an Instagram post on Saturday night. One of the two photos in the post shows Tish's engagement ring with Mr Purcell's arms wrapped around her waist. The second photo shows the 55-year-old smiling and looking at the camera while 'Prison Break' actor leans forward to give her a kiss. Page 6 said Mr Purcell proposed to Tish in Malibu over the weekend. The two had made their romance Instagram official in November last year.

"A thousand times.... YES @dominicpurcell," Tish wrote in the caption of her post.

Both Tish Cyrus and Dominic Purcell, 53, have been posting photos on social media over the last few months showcasing their love in public.

The news about Tish's engagement comes a year after she and ex-husband Billy Ray Cyrus announced their divorce. Tish filed for divorce in a Tennessee court after three decades of marriage, People Magazine reported.

"It is after 30 years, five amazing children and a lifetime of memories, we have decided to go our separate ways - not with sadness, but with love in our hearts," read a joint statement issued by the couple.

"We have grown up together, raised a family we can be so proud of, and it is now time to create our own paths," the statement further said.

Tish and Billy Ray got married in 1993 and has three children - daughters Miley and Noah, and son Braison. The actor had also adopted Tish's daughter Brandi and son Trace from her previous marriage.