Mike Tyson Set To Fight YouTuber-Turned-Boxer Jake Paul On July 20

While Mike Tyson is 57, Jake Paul is 30 years younger to him.

Former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson will return to the ring for a boxing match against YouTuber-turned-fighter Jake Paul. The event will take place on July 20 and streamed live on Netflix. According to Variety, the details of undercards and co-main event, will be announced at a later date. The match will be held at AT&T Stadium, which has a seating capacity of 80,000, said The Guardian. While Tyson is 57, Paul is 30 years younger to him. The news about the match has caused a lot of buzz on social media.

Mike Tyson is one of the greatest - and fearsome - boxers of all time. He last fought former world champion Roy Jones Jr in an exhibition match in 2020. He is in good shape, as seen in his training videos posted on social media.

His last professional fight was in 2005. The New York-born boxer was the undisputed heavyweight champion from 1987 to 1990, as per ESPN.

"Paul has grown significantly as a boxer over the years, so it will be a lot of fun to see what the will and ambition of a 'kid' can do with the experience and aptitude of a GOAT," Tyson said in a statement.

"It's a full-circle moment that will be beyond thrilling to watch, as I started him on his boxing journey on the undercard of my fight with Roy Jones, and now I plan to finish him," he added.

Paul gained fame as a prankster on YouTube, but later forayed into professional boxing. He fought and lost last year against boxer and reality TV star Tommy Fury.

As per Variety, Paul has racked up a pro record of 9 wins, 1 loss, with 6 knockouts since his debut in January 2020. Tyson has a pro record of 50 wins, 6 losses, with 44 knockouts.

"It's crazy to think that in my second pro fight I went viral for knocking out Nate Robinson on Mike Tyson's undercard. Now, less than four years later, I'm stepping up to face Tyson myself to see if I have what it takes to beat one of boxing's most notorious fighters and biggest icons," Paul said in a statement.

At his peak, Tyson was the most destructive heavyweight champion of all time, known for his brutal knockout power.