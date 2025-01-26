Middle Children Are "More Humble, Honest And Cooperative" Than Their Siblings: Study

A recent study suggests that middle children may have an advantage, implying they possess more desirable traits than their older and younger siblings. This research further ignites the long-standing discussion on the impact of birth order on personality development.

Austrian psychologist Alfred Adler first introduced the concept of birth order shaping personality over a century ago, sparking ongoing debate among experts ever since.

While the science remains unsettled, stereotypes have filled the gap- like the assertive, intelligent firstborn and the "spoiled" youngest child. Middle children, meanwhile, are often seen as overlooked, described by WebMD as "the idea that if you're neither the oldest nor the youngest, you receive less attention from your parents and feel 'caught in the middle.'"

However, according to Canadian researchers Michael Ashton of Brock University and Kibeom Lee of the University of Calgary, being a middle child might be an advantage. Their study, highlighted by Parents, found that middle children tend to be "more honest, humble, and agreeable" than their siblings.

Using the HEXACO Personality Inventory- a test measuring traits like honesty-humility, agreeableness, emotionality, and openness- the study revealed that middle children scored highest in honesty-humility and agreeableness.

This suggests they are more likely to "forgive wrongs, judge others leniently, compromise, cooperate, and control their temper." A high honesty-humility score also indicates a tendency to avoid manipulation, disinterest in wealth and luxury, and a lack of entitlement to elevated social status.

While middle children led the pack in these traits, they were followed by the youngest siblings, with the eldest and only children scoring the lowest.

However, other research challenges these findings. A 2020 study, for instance, argued that birth order doesn't necessarily correlate with personality traits, disputing the stereotype of only children being more narcissistic.

Notable middle children who defy the "overlooked" stereotype include Martin Luther King Jr., Madonna, Warren Buffett, and Abraham Lincoln.