Satya Nadella was discussing how AI-based applications are getting smarter. (Getty Image)

ChatGPT is an artificial intelligence-based chatbot, which can have regular conversations with humans on various subjects. Since its official launch in November 2022, the application has been trending for the kind of responses it is offering for various day-to-day problems present to it and the results have been impressive. But on Thursday, the chatbot was corrected by Microsoft Executive Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella over a popular food item - biryani. Mr Nadella, who is in Bengaluru for Microsoft's Future Ready Leadership Summit, was speaking about the importance of technology and how it is influencing our lives.

"I said let's really ask it the question. What about South Indian tiffin? How would you rank all of them? It came back with all of these things that I wish I could have for breakfast every day. And for some reason it thinks biryani is a tiffin," Mr Nadella said from the stage.

"I gave it the prompt that I don't think so and then it apologized to me very politely. As a Hyderabadi, you can't insult me by saying that biryani is a tiffin," he added as the audience laughed and clapped.

Mr Nadella then said he asked ChatGPT to write a play where idli, dosa and vada argue over who is the best tiffin of them all.

"It's all fun, it's just fascinating to see how these generative models are capturing the imagination," said the Microsoft CEO.

Mr Nadella then got into his presentation about the cutting-edge AI and Cloud innovation taking place in India.

Mr Nadella, who is on a visit to India, met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday and discussed several issues including governance and security in the digital domain.

Today, he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said it was inspiring to see India's focus on digital transformation-led sustainable and inclusive economic growth.