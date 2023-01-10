Mexico University Students Break Guinness Record For Longest Bread Line

Students and faculty members from Universidad Vizcaya Mexicali in Baja California.

Students of a university in Mexico set a Guinness World Record by baking the longest bread line in the world with 14,360 loaves of bread stretched in a 2.8-mile-long (4.5-kilometre-long) line, according to the university's Facebook post.

Students and faculty members from Universidad Vizcaya Mexicali in Baja California formed a 2.8-mile-long line of 'rosca de reyes bread', a traditional bread made to commemorate the January 6 Three Kings' Day holiday in the country. The rosca de reyes bread, also known as King's Cake, is traditionally eaten on Three Kings Feast Day. Occasionally, a small plastic figurine is placed inside the bread. The figurine depicts Jesus as a baby.

As per the videos and pictures shared on social media by the university, the record attempt required more than 96 hours of preparation by more than 700 students. Five tonnes of flour was used to create the bread along with 26,000 eggs and 2000 litres of milk.

Mexico has broken many world records in the food category. Karne Garibaldi, a popular restaurant in Guadalajara, Mexico, is famous for serving orders "in the blink of an eye". In fact, the restaurant broke the Guinness World Record for fastest service in 1996.

It all started with an internal server competition to see who could serve their table the fastest. And the waiters at Karne Garibaldi were able to serve the entire menu in just 13.5 seconds. This resulted in the restaurant setting a world record on August 31, 1996. According to reports, even after nearly 26 years, the restaurant takes pride in serving you food in less than a minute, sometimes in 13.5 seconds.