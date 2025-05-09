Metallica Concert So Powerful It Registered As An Earthquake: Report

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Metallica's concert at Virginia Tech drew a crowd of 60,000 attendees. The audience's energy registered as a small earthquake on seismographs. The peak tremors coincided with the performance of "Enter Sandman."

A Metallica concert at Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University's Lane Stadium on Wednesday night wasn't just a performance; it was a seismic event, literally, according to Fox News. The energy generated by the 60,000-strong crowd was so intense that it registered on a seismograph as a small earthquake.

For Virginia Tech Hokies, the opening chords of "Enter Sandman" are a beloved tradition at football games, inspiring synchronised jumping and cheering. This tradition reached new heights at the Metallica concert, culminating in unusual seismic readings.

The Virginia Tech Seismological Observatory (VTSO) recorded ground tremors from the concert's immense energy, with the peak coinciding precisely with the band's iconic performance of "Enter Sandman".

VTSO Director Martin Chapman confirmed to FOX Weather that their seismograph, located about 1 mile from Lane Stadium, clearly registered the ground motion produced by the enthusiastic audience.

Photo Credit: facebook.com/hokiesports

"Thanks for jumping with us, Metallica! Come back anytime," Virginia Tech Athletics said, posting a video of the massive audience jumping, cheering, and headbanging.

While the minor seismic activity, quickly dubbed the "Metallica Quake" online, was harmless, it was too small to register on the Richter scale or be assigned a rating, according to the FOX Forecast Centre.

"The magnitude would have been less than 1.0," Chapman said. "Too small to be felt even a mile away."

This wasn't the first time music has been linked to seismic activity. In 2011, a Foo Fighters concert in New Zealand also caused measurable vibrations. However, the Metallica concert at Virginia Tech stands out as a unique example of the power of collective enthusiasm. The event served as a reminder of the powerful shared experiences.

This is quite a feat from Metallica. It would be a great honour for them as well to have a fanbase that is as invested in their music as them.