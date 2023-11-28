4,000 Calories, Taylor Swift Songs: Mark Zuckerberg Reveals Daily Routine

Mark Zuckerberg is currently the world's 6th richest person according to Forbes.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently offered a glimpse into his daily routine, which involves waking up at 8am, training with Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighters and learning Taylor Swift songs with his three young daughters. In a Facebook Live Q&A, the 39-year-old billionaire, who is currently the world's 6th richest person according to Forbes, said that he wakes up every morning and the first thing he does is check Facebook, Messenger and WhatsApp on his phone for several minutes or more, depending on current world events.

"The first thing I do is look at my phone. I look at Facebook to see what's going on in the world. It's a pretty sad situation to be honest. I have contacts and I can't see very well. And before I put my contacts in I often look to see what is going on Facebook," Mr Zuckerberg said, as per SkyNews.

The Meta CEO described this habit as "not good". "It's almost like you wake up and you're punched in the stomach, so it's, like, OK ... now I need to go reset myself and be able to be productive and not be stressed out about this," Mr Zuckerberg said on the Joe Rogan podcast.

According to the New York Post, Mr Zuckerberg in June also revealed that he replaced running about three times a week with three or four jiu-jitsu and MMA sessions weekly. Additionally, he does strength and conditioning work as well, along with mobility training. The billionaire claimed that he has been eating 4,000 calories per day to keep up with the intense training regimen, however, he has never revealed what he eats for breakfast, lunch or dinner.

Further, Mr Zuckerberg reportedly said that he saves his mind for more pressing decisions by wearing the same outfit every day. He only spends about 50-60 hours per week in the office and spends his "whole life" constantly thinking and working on the company, he told CNN in 2015.

Each night, the Meta CEO also spends time with his three daughters he shares with his wife Priscilla Chan. speaking to Forbes, Ms Chan previously revealed that her husband reads or codes with his girls as part of their daily night routine. He is "learning every lyric of the Taylor Swift songs," she said, adding that her husband also sings a Jewish prayer to the children before tucking them in.

Finally, Mr Zuckerberg said he makes sure to head to bed earlier and get a healthy 8 hours of sleep, which he tracks with an Oura ring, he told the outlet.