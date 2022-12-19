''Messi, You Beauty'': Twitter Erupts In Joy After Argentina Defeats France To Win FIFA World Cup 2022

Argentina defeated two-time champions France 4-2 on penalties

In a nail-biting match, Argentina defeated two-time champions France 4-2 on penalties in 2022 FIFA World Cup final on Sunday. The match was tied 3-3 after extra time, with Lionel Messi scoring twice and France's Kylian Mbappe scoring a hat-trick. Soon after Argentina won the final, celebrations erupted on Twitter, with people expressing their unbridled joy at Lionel Messi's maiden FIFA World Cup title. On the field, several of his teammates dissolved into tears as Messi waved to the fans.

From fans saying, ''Messi has completed football'', to people celebrating his genius, Twitter is full of posts celebrating the Argentinian player.

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar tweeted, ''Many congratulations to Argentina on doing this for Messi! Wonderful comeback from the way they started the campaign. Special mention to Martinez for the spectacular save towards the end of extra time. That was a clear indication to me that Argentina would clinch this.''

Many congratulations to Argentina on doing this for Messi! Wonderful comeback from the way they started the campaign.



Special mention to Martinez for the spectacular save towards the end of extra time. That was a clear indication to me that Argentina would clinch this. pic.twitter.com/KoXOTl1fSE — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 18, 2022

Virender Sehwag also tweeted, ''One of the greatest World Cup games of all time. Mbappe was outstanding for France but it was meant to be Lionel Messi's crowning moment. Congratulations Argentina on becoming the #FIFAWorldCup champions.''

One of the greatest World Cup games of all time. Mbappe was outstanding for France but it was meant to be Lionel Messi's crowning moment. Congratulations Argentina on becoming the #FIFAWorldCup champions. — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 18, 2022

Actor Anil Kapoor also tweeted, saying, ''Whaaaat a match and Whaaaaaaat a player! Could not have imagined a better way to close this #WorldCup, especially for the man for all times #Messi!!!'' Another commented, ''France ended up playing their part in a wonderful final but it's so fitting that Lionel Messi won that last, biggest trophy eluding him. What an incredible player. He just completed football.''

Here are some tweets and memes doing the rounds of social media:

Messi has won a World Cup.

Ronaldo has never won a World Cup.



The debate is over people. — ksi (@KSI) December 18, 2022

This is the best game of football I've ever watched. Every emotion displayed and felt for 120 minutes and then through every take from the spot. What a show. What a sport. Lionel Messi 💙🤍 — Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) December 18, 2022

Insane. Like WHAAAATTTTTT?!!! What a match. GREATEST OF ALL TIME. #Messi𓃵 ok, now I need to breathe. Phew! #FIFAWorldCup#GOAT — Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) December 18, 2022

LIONEL MESSI HAS WON THE WORLD CUP #FIFAWorldCuppic.twitter.com/u6qC1to4dF — HOTD Source (@HOTDsource) December 18, 2022

Lionel Messi is not only the greatest footballer ever, but also the greatest athlete ever 🇦🇷🐐❤️ #FIFAWorldCuppic.twitter.com/k3JhCIRJfM — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) December 18, 2022

What a final!

Congratulations Argentina for winning FIFA World Cup 2022 title. You are just amazing the legend #Messi𓃵pic.twitter.com/7akg7hJM5x — Hima (mon jai) (@HimaDas8) December 18, 2022

Adrenaline messsssssssssiiiiiiiiiied !!!!



What a game 🤒!!!!!!



The G.O.A.T takes it home as prayed for !!!! 👏👏👏❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️💐💐💐 #Messi𓃵@FIFAWorldCup#Mbappe𓃵 what a final ! Greatest teams fighting it out till the last minute ! #NeverEverGiveUp#Argentina did it 👏 pic.twitter.com/mQGy7n9iC4 — Vignesh Shivan (@VigneshShivN) December 18, 2022

The victory ends a 36-year wait for the Argentines to reclaim the World Cup title. The team had last won the tournament in 1986, led by the heroic performance of Diego Maradona.