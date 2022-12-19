''Messi, You Beauty'': Twitter Erupts In Joy After Argentina Defeats France To Win FIFA World Cup 2022

In a nail-biting match, Argentina defeated two-time champions France 4-2 on penalties in 2022 FIFA World Cup final on Sunday.

''Messi, You Beauty'': Twitter Erupts In Joy After Argentina Defeats France To Win FIFA World Cup 2022

Argentina defeated two-time champions France 4-2 on penalties

In a nail-biting match, Argentina defeated two-time champions France 4-2 on penalties in 2022 FIFA World Cup final on Sunday. The match was tied 3-3 after extra time, with Lionel Messi scoring twice and France's Kylian Mbappe scoring a hat-trick. Soon after Argentina won the final, celebrations erupted on Twitter, with people expressing their unbridled joy at Lionel Messi's maiden FIFA World Cup title. On the field, several of his teammates dissolved into tears as Messi waved to the fans. 

From fans saying, ''Messi has completed football'', to people celebrating his genius, Twitter is full of posts celebrating the Argentinian player. 

Virender Sehwag also tweeted, ''One of the greatest World Cup games of all time. Mbappe was outstanding for France but it was meant to be Lionel Messi's crowning moment. Congratulations Argentina on becoming the #FIFAWorldCup champions.''

Actor Anil Kapoor also tweeted, saying, ''Whaaaat a match and Whaaaaaaat a player! Could not have imagined a better way to close this #WorldCup, especially for the man for all times #Messi!!!'' Another commented, ''France ended up playing their part in a wonderful final but it's so fitting that Lionel Messi won that last, biggest trophy eluding him. What an incredible player. He just completed football.''

Here are some tweets and memes doing the rounds of social media:

The victory ends a 36-year wait for the Argentines to reclaim the World Cup title. The team had last won the tournament in 1986, led by the heroic performance of Diego Maradona.

Featured Video Of The Day

Argentina Win 3rd World Cup Title
.