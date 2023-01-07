Message In A Bottle Returns To US Man 37 Years After Throwing It Into Sea

Message in a bottle finds unbelievable way home.

At the age of 10, Troy Heller of Mount Washington in the Northeastern United States threw a message scrawled on a piece of paper into the Atlantic Ocean after placing it in a glass bottle. But he never, in his wildest imagination, anticipated that his 1985 message would end up back in Kentucky 37 years later.

A Florida family discovered a message in a bottle that had washed up on the shore, and with the aid of social media, they were able to locate the individual.

In an effort to track down the individual responsible for this bottle message, Katie and Annie Carrmax posted their story on TikTok. In his written note, Mr. Troy Heller provided both an address and a phone number.

The Carrmax family finally succeeded in finding Mr. Heller's name and phone number online after conducting numerous searches.

Heller claimed that after first ignoring a call from the unknown number, he was quickly attracted by a text message.

"As soon as I saw it, I remembered writing it. I'm just surprised it didn't break," he told WLKY-TV.

"It's something you never thought would happen," he said. "I thought I'd just throw it out in the ocean and just see where it went, you know? It's just amazing that it finally found its way back."