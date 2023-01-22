Merriam-Webster Acquires 'Wordle' Clone 'Quordle' For An Undisclosed Sum

The terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

Quordle, a popular Wordle-style word game, has been acquired by Merriam-Webster, the American publishing company known for its online dictionary, TechCrunch reported. Quordle debuted shortly after Wordle became an internet sensation in late 2021.

On Saturday, Merriam-Webster took to its official Twitter account to make the announcement. ''Welcome to the family, @quordle,'' Merriam-Webster wrote and shared the Quordle website inviting users to play the game. The Merriam-Webster logo appears at the top of the page too. However, the terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

See the tweet here:

The game's tutorial section also displays a message from Quordle creator Freddie Meyer that reads, "I'm delighted to announce that Quordle was acquired by Merriam-Webster! I can't think of a better home for this game. Lots of new features and fun to come, so stay tuned".

Quordle is a word game similar to Wordle, except there are four five-letter words to guess at once, with just nine tries, making it a lot harder. The colour-coded clues served as feedback if users get any of the letters correct.

''Each of your guesses must be a real 5-letter word. Submit your guess using the enter button. Each guess applies to the four different words you need to solve. After each guess, the tiles will change colour to show whether the letters in your guess are correct,'' the game's help tab reads.

"We're thrilled to announce that Merriam-Webster has acquired Quordle, the hugely popular word game, and a favourite of Merriam-Webster editors. It will make a great addition to our lineup of games and quizzes, and we look forward to playing along with the millions of Quordle fans every day, " Merriam-Webster President Greg Barlow said in a statement issued to TechCrunch.

Wordle, the inspiration behind Quordle, was snapped up by The New York Times last year for an "undisclosed price in the low seven figures."