'Thirst Trap,' 'Girlboss': Merriam-Webster Adds Words Popular Among GenZ To Dictionary

Merriam-Webster Dictionary has added 690 new words to the dictionary and a lot of them seem to be borrowed from Gen Z. The renowned dictionary has added a raft of words including "Thirst trap," "chef's kiss," "'grammable" and "beast mode".

In a news release, the dictionary announced that it has added new words and definitions.

"We're very excited by this new batch of words," says Peter Sokolowski, Editor at Large at Merriam-Webster. "We hope there is as much insight and satisfaction in reading them as we got from defining them."

Slang words including doggo, rizz, goated, bussin, simp, and more made it to the list.

These new additions have demonstrated widespread use over time, and offer a window into the world today.

The release said that social media terms 'grammable ("suitable to be posted on Instagram") and finsta, a "secret or incognito account on the Instagram photo-sharing service," Thirst trap is another term desperately seeking attention were also added to the list.

"Beast mode" (an extremely aggressive or energetic style or manner that someone (such as an athlete) adopts temporarily, also made the list.

Food-related words including chef's kiss, "a gesture of satisfaction or approval made by kissing the fingertips of one hand and then spreading the fingers with an outward motion," zhuzh ("a small improvement, adjustment, or addition that completes the overall look, taste, etc. of something") also made it to the dictionary.

Other words including UAP ("unidentified aerial phenomenon"), jorts ("shorts made of denim or jeans"), and the abbreviations TFW ("that feeling when"), ngl ("not gonna lie"), and TTYL ("talk to you later"), were also added.