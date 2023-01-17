''Memoir Like No Other'': Boris Johnson To Write A Book About His Time As UK PM

The book is expected to cover his tumultuous tenure as prime minister

Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has signed a deal with HarperCollins to write a tell-all memoir about his time in office, BBC reported. Johnson's story in his own words will be a "prime ministerial memoir like no other,'' read a press statement by Arabella Pike, the publishing director at William Collins, an imprint of HarperCollins UK assigned to publish the book.

"I look forward to working with Boris Johnson as he writes his account of his time in office during some of the most momentous events the United Kingdom has seen in recent times," Arabella Pike told The Guardian.

In a tweet on Monday, HarperCollins confirmed the news and wrote, ''We are pleased to share the news that HarperCollins Publishers has acquired former Prime Minister Boris Johnson's memoir. @WmCollinsBooks - an imprint of HarperCollins UK - will publish the book. No publication date has been set.''

No publication date has been set.

The publication did not give any details about how much Mr Johnson would be paid. However, literary agents predict he could be paid more than 1 million pounds (Rs 9,99,22,898 ) for the memoir, The Guardian reported in July.

The book is expected to cover his tumultuous tenure as prime minister from July 2019 to September 2022. The most notable events during his tenure were Britain's departure from the European Union, the Covid-19 pandemic, and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Andrew Gimson, the author of "The Rise of Boris Johnson," told the BBC that the memoir will "be tremendously readable and no ghostwriter will be required."

Mr Johnson, a former journalist, has already written 11 books, including 'The Churchill Factor' and 'The Perils Of Pushy Parents.' He had even signed a deal for a book on William Shakespeare, initially slated for publication in 2016. However, it was later delayed indefinitely. The former leader is expected to start work on the memoir soon after completing 'Shakespeare: The Riddle of Genius.'