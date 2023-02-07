Meghan Markle's Doppelganger On What She Encounters On A Daily Basis

Sidney Beckles said she has heard some shocking comments from people.

A woman is going famous on social media for looking like the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle. Sidney Beckles started going viral on TikTok when Ms Markle started dating Prince Harry and the comparisons started picking up in 2020. She recently revealed that being the doppelganger of such a famous person allows her to listen to the most private thoughts of the people about the Duchess. Others have shown sympathy saying, "Poor you, people will think you are a liar, too," according to New York Post.

"Most of the hate is directed at Meghan specifically, and just telling me that I shouldn't be proud to look like her," she was further quoted as saying by the Post.

However, there are some good comments too.

"Generally, people say good things, with the most common one online being: 'Wow, I thought this was Meghan Markle' or 'You look just like Meghan Markle, she's beautiful.' And this is similar in person," Ms Beckles is further quoted as saying.

The 21-year-old said she once scored free drinks on a night out.

"My friends and I got free drinks because people were convinced that we were related - it's very funny," Ms Beckles is quoted as saying by the Post.

Despite the uncanny resemblance, Ms Beckles said she listed some of the differences between her and the Duchess of Sussex.

"I think at some angles I look like her if my hair is straightened, but in general, I never really think I do - unless someone points it out," she admitted. "I find we have similar facial features, specifically our smiles."

She keeps posting her photos on Instagram where users admire her beauty and say there is no need to compare her to anyone.