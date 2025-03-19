Meghan Markle Slammed For Allegedly Passing Off 'Store-Bought' Waffles As 'Homemade'

Meghan Markle has found herself at the centre of yet another controversy. Following the overwhelmingly negative response to her new Netflix show, the Duchess of Sussex is now facing fresh backlash-this time over something as unexpected as homemade waffles. Eagle-eyed social media users are accusing Meghan of fabricating her claim about making waffles at home, sparking reactions online.

On March 17, the Duchess of Sussex shared Instagram Stories showing her pouring green-coloured batter into a waffle iron. The final result? Vibrant green waffles, topped with whipped cream and kiwi slices.

Her captions suggested that the festive waffles were served to Prince Harry and their two children- 5-year-old Prince Archie and 3-year-old Princess Lilibet.

However, eagle-eyed social media users quickly spotted a mismatch. They pointed out that the waffle iron in her video was divided into four quarters, yet the waffles she presented had no such divisions. This led to widespread speculation that Meghan hadn't actually made them and had instead served store-bought waffles while pretending to bake them herself.

The backlash was merciless. Critics accused the Duchess of fabricating yet another detail of her life. Several users labelled her as a "walking scam."

"I immediately saw the difference when I saw the video. I couldn't grasp the reason to lie about waffles. What kind of person needs to do that? Meghan Markle is a walking scam." wrote one X user.

Another user wrote, "Meghan Markle's relentless compulsion to lie about everything is baffling-even over something as trivial as a waffle. She posted a video of herself using a waffle maker with a divider, yet the so-called "homemade" waffle she presented looked exactly like a store-bought one, missing the dividers that should have been there. Why stoop to such a pathetic, pointless lie? This constant need to twist reality and deceive- especially over something so insignificant-is deeply concerning. She seriously needs help!"

"Wouldn't be surprising at all! The effort she puts into staging even the simplest things is almost impressive. Imagine going through all that just to fake a waffle - it's like she can't help herself," the third user wrote.