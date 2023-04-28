Meghan Markle Signs With Global Agency WME To 'Build Out Her Business Ventures'

Global entertainment agency WME has announced that it now represents Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, in all areas.

The agency tweeted that it will be focusing on building out her business ventures across multiple facets of the agency and its broader ecosystem, including film and television production, brand partnerships, and more.

According to the Variety, WME will assume representation of Archewell, her and Prince Harry's content creation label. Film and television production, brand partnerships, and overall business-building will be explored. Acting will not be an area of focus.

The news outlet further reported that the relationship signifies that Meghan is looking to zero in on her enterprise efforts. Her lifelong advocacy for women, mothers, and girls will remain a thread in her professional work.

Meanwhile, the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, is also all set to receive the 2023 Women of Vision award from Gloria Steinem. The award will be handed out at the Ms. Foundation's annual gala on May 16 at New York City's Ziegfeld Ballroom as part of its 50th anniversary celebration, according to a report by the Independent.

Ms. Foundation, a Brooklyn-based organisation, works to bring attention to the real challenges facing women, especially women of colour and low-income women who are living in poverty. The Foundation announced that Meghan Markle will be receiving the award for her "global advocacy to empower and advocate on behalf of women and girls," the New York Post reported.