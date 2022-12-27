Meghan Markle Once Impressed Prince William With Unique Christmas Gift

Meghan Markle gave the Christmas gift to Prince William in 2017.

Meghan Markle chose a unique gift for his famous brother-in-law after her engagement to Prince Harry was announced in 2017. She reportedly gave Prince William a spoon with the words "Cereal Killer" engraved on it for Christmas that year. Prince Harry of course helped her in choosing the gift by sharing his knowledge about how much William likes cereals. This claim was made in 'Finding Freedom', a book written by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand in 2020. The incident recently surfaced on the occasion of Christmas.

In 2017, Meghan and Prince Harry spent their holidays with the rest of the family and since they had just announced their engagement, she wanted to impress the extended family. So, Meghan used some creativity and combined that with the information shared by Prince Harry and gave Prince William and "killer" gift.

"Meghan's biggest challenge was finding the perfect novelty gifts to amuse her new extended family," Scobie and Durand wrote. "At least one of her gifts was a huge hit - a spoon for William that had 'cereal killer' embossed on the shallow bowl end of the utensil."

William was reportedly impressed with Meghan Markle's present, according to New York Post and she made a solid impression that year.

This year, however, Meghan and Prince Harry were absent from the family's Christmas celebrations as they remain estranged since the "Megxit" three years ago.

A recent tell-all book published by Prince Harry and a docuseries that aired on Netflix has made reconciliation more difficult.