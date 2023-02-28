Meg Lanning: 5 Points On Cricketer Who Claimed Captaincy Record

She was born on March 25, 1992 in Singapore. Ms Lanning is a right-handed batsmand and right-arm medium pacer. According to ESPN-CricInfo, she became the first girl to play first XI cricket for a Public Schools team in Australia when she represented Carey Grammar at the age of 14 in 2006.

Meg Lanning made her ODI debut in 2011 against England, and in only her second game, she scored an unbeaten 103. The knock at 18 years and 288 days made her the youngest Australian - male or female - to score an international century.

In January 2014, Ms Lanning - then 21 - became the youngest-ever captain of the Australian cricket team. She was given the responsibility during the Ashes tournament when Jodie Fields was injured.

As a skipper, she has won a total of five tournaments. These tournaments include the 2022 edition of the ICC Cricket World Cup and 2014, 2018, 2020 and 2023 editions of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup. This makes her the most decorated captain in the history of the sport.