Australian Cricketer Amanda Wellington Wears Saree, Mirror Selfie Goes Viral

The Australian women's cricket team is on a five-T20I match tour in India. The guests have won three of the first four games to take a commanding lead of 3-1. Not only this, the Aussies are enjoying their stay off the field too as they are indulging in activities embracing Indian culture. In one such incident, Amanda Wellington, right-arm leg spinner of the Australian cricket team shared a picture of herself donning a traditional Indian saree.

Ms Wellington took to Twitter to share the post yesterday. She can be seen wearing a pink saree and clicking a mirror selfie. The cricketer is acing the look with henna also applied on her hands. Along with the picture, she wrote, "Wello in a saree if I'm wearing it wrong please tell me what do we think?"

Wello in a saree 💃 if I'm wearing it wrong please tell me 🤣 what do we think? pic.twitter.com/ARL9K6TEFt — Amanda Wellington (@amandajadew) December 19, 2022

The cricketer announced that she had purchased a saree and was working out how to wear it in a tweet on December 18. "So... I brought a saree now I got to figure out how to wear it," she wrote.

So… I brought a saree 👀💃 now I got to figure out how to wear it 😋 — Amanda Wellington (@amandajadew) December 18, 2022

Since being shared, her tweet has gathered a lot of appreciation from her Indian fans. It has amassed over 57,000 likes and two thousand retweets.

"Beautiful. God Bless You," said a user.

One user gave the bowler some advice on saree draping skills. She said, "Nice, you tried your best. Make sure that all the pleats are in an even position. Make as many pleats. That looks good. You can also pin them, Adjust the size of pallu. It looks good if it's long."

"On field, she can TRAP any batter with her leg spin. Off field, she can WRAP a beautiful saree," another user remarked.

A fourth user said, "You are looking like a queen in Indian saree."

"Beautiful, if you wore it first time all by yourself, then Kudos some of us still fail to do after learning it so many times," another person added.

A few days ago, she shared a video of with mehndi-clad and was "over-the-moon" on how beautiful it turned out.

