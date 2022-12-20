Argentina Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez Explains His 'Obscene' Gesture With Golden Glove At FIFA World Cup Final

"I did it because the French booed me," Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez said.

Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez made headlines during the FIFA World Cup final match held at Lusail Stadium in Qatar on Sunday. The top players were being honoured for their heroics in the tournament on the presentation podium when the goalkeeper made a vulgar gesture with the Golden Glove (a trophy given to the most outstanding goalkeeper of the tournament) in his hand. He held the Glove near his crotch and instantly, the imagery of the same went viral on social media. Many people on the internet slammed Martinez for such an act.

Now, the player has explained the reason for the same. As per a report in the New York Post, Martinez told Argentine radio station La Red, "I did it because the French booed me." He further went on to say, "Pride does not work with me."

It is still unclear whether the goalkeeper will face a fine or disciplinary action for the same.

After winning the match against two-time champions France, an emotional Martinez said, "We suffered a lot. We thought we were in control but they managed to come back. It was a very complicated game. Our destiny was to suffer. They had one last chance to win, luckily I was able to stop it with my foot."

He recalled his younger days and continued, "This is a moment I've always dreamed of living, I have no words for it. I left very young for England and I would like to dedicate this victory to my family."

The 30-year-old player saved from Kingsley Coman in the shootout to help Argentina to a 4-2 win after the nail biting-final ended 3-3 in extra-time. Martinez became the first Argentinian player to win the Golden Glove. His teammate Lionel Messi, who took home the Golden Ball, and Best Young Player winner Enzo Fernandez accompanied him at the trophy presentation.