Watch: Argentina Goalkeeper Appears To Mock Kylian Mbappe During Dressing Room Celebrations

Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez seemed to have mocked France's Kylian Mbappe during his side's dressing room celebrations post the FIFA World Cup final on Sunday. A video going viral on social media showed the Argentina squad celebrating in the dressing room. The players were seen singing and dancing before Martinez whistled for everyone to stop.

In the clip, the Argentina star then appeared to call out Mbappe. As per Express, he demanded a moment of silence for the 23-year-old, which eventually led to Argentina players stopping their chorus for a few seconds, before continuing their celebrations.

"Emiliano Martinez asking for a minute of silence for Kylian Mbappe in the middle of Argentina's dressing room celebrations," read the caption of a Twitter post.

Emiliano Martinez asking for a minute of silence for Kylian Mbappé in the middle of Argentina's dressing room celebrations.. 😐#FIFAWorldCuppic.twitter.com/k2phupBsT6 — Football Tweet ⚽ (@Football__Tweet) December 18, 2022

Since being shared, the video has garnered nearly 7 million views and over 3,000 likes.

Meanwhile, coming back to the historic match, Lionel Messi's Argentina won the FIFA World Cup 2022 on Sunday. The football legend scored twice in the final at the Lusail Stadium. He also scored in the shoot-out as Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties following a 3-3 draw after extra time.

Emiliano Martinez too made a name for himself for his antic, especially during penalties. He won the Golden Glove, which is given to the best goalkeeper of the tournament.

However, the Argentina goalkeeper also came under the spotlight for his "obscene" gesture with the Golden Glove. On the FIFA World Cup presentation podium, where he and other top performers were being honoured for their heroics in the tournament, Martinez made a lewd gesture with the Golden Glove in his hand.

The pictures and videos of the incident have gone viral on social media, with many slamming the Argentine for his action, especially considering the occasion. With some of the biggest FIFA and Qatar officials in presence, he held the Golden Glove in front of his crotch.