Meet Jeffree The Dog, Google CEO Sundar Pichai's 'Best Work Partner'

Jeffree turned seven last December.

Dogs are called ''man's best friend'' and are known to be loyal and affectionate. Some of these four-legged friends have also entered the workplace, with several tech companies promoting dog-friendly offices. Since Google also allows dogs in the workplace, CEO Sundar Pichai loves to bring his pet pooch into his office.

On Tuesday, he shared two adorable pictures of his pet dog, Jeffree, who has gained a celebrity status. Jeffree is a regular visitor at the Google headquarters and the Google CEO is often seen spending time and playing with the Labradoodle.

''Best work partner,'' Sundar Pichai wrote on Instagram while sharing two adorable pictures of Jeffree.

See the pictures here:

Notably, Mr Pichai often shares pictures of his pet on Instagram. In November, Sundar Pichai shared a photo of Jeffree posing with other pooches. ''Jeffree and friends,'' he wrote.

Before that, Mr Pichai shared photos of pet dogs of a bunch of Google employees, calling them ''dooglers'' on National Dog Day in 2022.

''Seeing doodlers at the office is a highlight of returning to campus. Thanks to Diana, Peter, Carter, Chris, Olivia, Juan, Tatiana, and Traci for sharing these pics,” Mr Pichai wrote.

Several other tech billionaires also are dog lovers. Mark Zuckerberg's adorable dog, Beast, is probably one of the earliest canine celebrities on social media. Mr Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, adopted Beast in 2011 when she was a puppy. Beast has had her own Facebook page since 2011.

Twitter boss Elon Musk has a Shiba Inu called Floki, named after a character from the hit TV series Vikings. ''He's a great dog, very alert, and it's hard to get anything by him,' Mr Musk told BBC journalist James Clayton in a Twitter Spaces interview in April last year.