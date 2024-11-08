Meet Anita Verma-Lallian, Indian-Origin Woman Who Bought Matthew Perry’s Home

Anita Lallian is a real estate developer and film producer.
An Indian-origin real estate developer and film producer has purchased 'Friends' star Matthew Perry's Los Angeles home. Anita Verma-Lallian acquired the Pacific Palisades property for $8.55 million. Before moving in, Ms Verma-Lallian and her family performed a traditional 'puja' ceremony to bless the space and honour the late actor's spirit. Mr Perry was found dead in the same house last year.
Who is Anita Verma-Lallian?
- Anita Lallian is a real estate developer and film producer. She founded Camelback Productions, a film production company focused on increasing South Asian representation in the film industry.
- Her journey into real estate was inspired by her parents, Kuldip Verma, an engineer, and Binu Verma, a physician, who emigrated from India and established Vermaland, one of Arizona's largest land banking companies. Following their entrepreneurial footsteps, Verma-Lallian launched her venture, Arizona Land Consulting. Today, she is a recognised commercial real estate consultant in Arizona, leading her successful company. She is also Vermaland's Marketing Director.
- Ms Verma-Lallian earned her MBA from the University of Southern California (USC) in 2007 and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of Arizona in 2004.
- Alongside her sister, Jennifer, Ms Verma-Lallian co-founded the Verma Charitable Foundation. Established with real estate donations valued at $1.2 million from the Verma Legacy Trust (a Vermaland subsidiary), the foundation aims to support underprivileged students in India. Through this Foundation, she and her family hope to provide scholarships for 100 students in India and establish a cultural centre in Phoenix to promote Indian heritage and teachings in the local community.
- Anita Verma-Lallian was named a "Dynamic Woman" by Modern Luxury in 2021 and awarded "Global Real Estate Leader of the Year" by the Global Chamber of Phoenix in 2018 and 2019. She has also been recognised among the "Most Influential Women in Commercial Real Estate" by AZ Business Magazine and featured as one of the "Women Who Move the Valley" by Arizona Foothills Magazine.