Meet Anita Verma-Lallian, Indian-Origin Woman Who Bought Matthew Perry’s Home

Anita Lallian is a real estate developer and film producer.

An Indian-origin real estate developer and film producer has purchased 'Friends' star Matthew Perry's Los Angeles home. Anita Verma-Lallian acquired the Pacific Palisades property for $8.55 million. Before moving in, Ms Verma-Lallian and her family performed a traditional 'puja' ceremony to bless the space and honour the late actor's spirit. Mr Perry was found dead in the same house last year.



Who is Anita Verma-Lallian?