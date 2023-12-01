Matthew Perry's Stepfather Keith Morrison Breaks Silence 1 Month After Actor's Death. See Post

Matthew Perry died on October 28.

Matthew Perry's stepfather, Canadian broadcaster Keith Morrison, has broken his social media silence and spoken out nearly a month after the 'Friends' actor's death. Matthew Perry, who shot to fame for playing Chandler Bing on the hit NBC sitcom 'Friends', was found dead at his Los Angeles home last month. He was 54 years old. His cause of death remains "deferred" after an initial postmortem showed no signs of meth or fentanyl in his system.

Now, a month after his stepson's tragic death, Mr Morrison on Monday took to social media to honour the late actor. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the Dateline correspondent encouraged people to donate to the Matthew Perry Foundation in celebration of Giving Tuesday. "This is not the sort of thing I commonly do, this pitch. But this year is different," Mr Morrison wrote. "And tomorrow is Giving Tuesday. Do what you can; he would have been grateful," he continued before including a link to the website for the Matthew Perry Foundation - a charity for those "struggling with the disease of addiction".

This is not the sort of thing I commonly do, this pitch. But this year is different. And tomorrow is Giving Tuesday. Do what you can; he would have been grateful. https://t.co/OmaqSgt1rq — Keith Morrison (@dateline_keith) November 27, 2023

According to The Independent, the Matthew Perry Foundation was established by The National Philanthropic Trust after the actor's death. Its aim is to help others struggling with the disease of addiction", the website states. "It will honor his legacy and be guided by his own words and experiences and driven by his passion for making a difference in as many lives as possible," it reads.

Matthew Perry had been vocal about his battle with addiction. He wrote in his 2022 memoir, 'Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing', that he had spent about $9 million trying to get sober and once nearly died from consuming 55 Vicodin tablets and a quart of vodka.

The actor's 'Friends' co-stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow and Matt LeBlanc shared a touching tribute for Perry three weeks after his demise.