Actor Shannen Doherty Says Cancer Has Spread to Her Bones: 'I Don't Want To Die'

US actor Shannen Doherty has opened up about her breast cancer, saying it has now spread to her bones. Speaking to People Magazine, the 52-year-old said she remains optimistic while fighting the disease she was first diagnosed with in 2015. Ms Doherty is best known for her role as Brenda Walsh in the 1990s blockbuster 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and later, 'Charmed'. "I don't want to die," she told the outlet for its cover story on November 19, four days before Thanksgiving.

"I'm not done with living. I'm not done with loving. I'm not done with creating. I'm not done with hopefully changing things for the better. I'm just not - I'm not done," Ms Doherty said.

In a 2017 Instagram post, the actor had revealed that she was in remission. But the cancer came back, People said in its report. In 2020, Ms Doherty disclosed she had stage 4 cancer.

"When you ask yourself, 'Why me? Why did I get cancer?' and then 'Why did my cancer come back? Why am I stage 4?' that leads you to look for the bigger purpose in life," Ms Doherty told People.

The actor said she is now working towards raising awareness and funds for cancer research, showing to the world that people will terminal cancer still have plenty to contribute to the world.

"People just assume that it means you can't walk, you can't eat, you can't work," the actor told People. "They put you out to pasture at a very early age - 'You're done, you're retired,' and we're not. We're vibrant, and we have such a different outlook on life."

"We are people who want to work and embrace life and keep moving forward," she continued.

Ms Doherty added "it's insane to me that we still don't have a cure".